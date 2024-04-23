Church Bulletin

- Thomastown Baptist Church invites you to attend their revival services April 22-24 at 7 pm. Evangelist, Steve Abercrombie and Song Leader, Roger Merchant will lead services.
- Church at the Arc in Philadelphia invites you to Concert of Hope on Saturday, May 18 at the Neshoba County Coliseum from 7-11pm. Clean Slate, Mallory Be., Redeemed, R Love, B-Radical, & Joe Nestor will perform. Organized by Onesimus House & Strong Tower Ministries. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased HERE.
- Baldwin Chapel A.M.E. invites everyone to tune in to their Sunday morning broadcast at 6:30 am on 98.3 FM.
- Heaven Is My Goal Radio Ministry can be heard on Sunday mornings on Cruisin 98.3 FM at 8 am or visit with them in person each 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday at the HIMG ministry building in McAdams.
Concert of Hope will feature multiple Christian artist that bring the message of Christ through their music.