Church is Meeting This Weekend

Church is meeting. Whether online or in the parking lot, congregants are getting together. Online services both big and small have been meeting for weeks in unprecedented numbers. As of this weekend, with the new “Safer at Home” guidelines in effect, more meetings are readily gathering for Drive-In church at the parking lot. Social distancing is still in place and no more than 10 people can gather outside of cars, but people are uniting and will be together.

****We are creating an online church bulletin for Leake and Neshoba Counties. Please let us know if you would like information included. And be safe as you Drive-In with social distancing.