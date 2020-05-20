Churches are Reopening!!!

Churches can reopen. According to Gov Reeves, guidelines are being put in place to help churches safely reopen in person church services. He is encouraging continuance of home worship through online services for the next couple of weeks while guidelines are being put in place. Such steps may include smaller services, soloists without choirs, and avoidance of passing the offering plate. Social distancing and masks are still suggested. For a complete list of suggestions and guidelines click –

https://governorreeves.ms.gov/wp-content/uploads/Safe-Worship-Guidelines-FINAL.pdf