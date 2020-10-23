Home » Leake » Circuit Clerks Office Open For In Person Absentee Voting Tomorrow

Circuit Clerks Office Open For In Person Absentee Voting Tomorrow

The Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open for in person absentee voting tomorrow.  According to Leake County Circuit Clerk Adcock, the office will be open from 8am-12pm. Anyone eligible to vote absentee is welcome. Also, as a reminder, absentee mail in ballots must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid. Some voters have been mailing in ballots without signature or a witness. Measure are being taken to allow people to complete this forms when possible. For additional information see below or call your local circuit clerk’s office.
Important Upcoming Dates
October 24th – County Circuit Clerk’s Office open until noon for In-Person absentee voting
October 31st – In-person absentee voting deadline.
Your County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open until 5:00 P.M. for in-person absentee voting.
November 3rd – General Election and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to
be valid.
November 10th – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, must be
received by the County Circuit Clerk.

