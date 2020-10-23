Circuit Clerks Office Open For In Person Absentee Voting Tomorrow

The Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open for in person absentee voting tomorrow. According to Leake County Circuit Clerk Adcock, the office will be open from 8am-12pm. Anyone eligible to vote absentee is welcome. Also, as a reminder, absentee mail in ballots must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid. Some voters have been mailing in ballots without signature or a witness. Measure are being taken to allow people to complete this forms when possible. For additional information see below or call your local circuit clerk’s office.