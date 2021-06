The Mayor and Board of Alderman met and discussed guidelines for Canines in Carthage. Dogs will no longer be allowed in Lincoln or Mcmillan Park effective immediately. The exception is service dogs which are allowed. Also up for vote was the possibility of ordinance revision on Pit Bull restrictions. The ordinance remains in place as is. Pit Bulls will not be allowed in Carthage. For any questions contact Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.