City Limits Cafe Opens At Mississippi Farmers Market

New City Limits Café Opens at Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson cut the ribbon to the new City Limits Café at the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson. The café is open to the public Monday through Friday, and offers cafeteria-style quick service food, as well as made-to-order options on the grill. Commissioner Gipson was joined by Ralph and Missy Elmore, owners and operators of the City Limits Café.

“We are so glad to have the City Limits Café here at the Mississippi Farmers Market,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I look forward to enjoying some good, old-fashioned home cooking. The café is easily accessible and provides a great option for those in the downtown Jackson area to get a home-cooked breakfast or lunch on-the-go, as well as meals from the grill.”

The City Limits Café is open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for breakfast and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch every weekday. The café is located inside the Mississippi Farmers Market at 929 High Street in Jackson. For daily menu schedules, visit the City Limits Café on Facebook.

The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. through January. Beginning February 6, the farmers market will open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. For additional information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com, download the Mississippi Farmers Market mobile app, or visit Mississippi Farmers Market on Facebook.