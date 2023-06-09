City of Carthage Accepting Bids for Lawn Grass Services

The City of Carthage is accepting sealed bids for Lawn Grass Services for the following locations:

Matlock Park

Carthage-Leake County Library

Old Elementary School

Hwy 16 West from the traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 16 and Hwy 35 to the end of the city limits (both sides of the roadway)

The Lawn Grass Services will be responsible maintaining grass & shrubs weekly, including weed eating. To make an appointment to view the locations, contact Carthage City Clerk, Penny Spears 601-267-8322.

All sealed bids must be turned in to Penny Spears at City Hall by Thursday, June 29, 2023.