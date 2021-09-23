Home » Leake » City of Carthage is Hiring

City of Carthage is Hiring

Posted on

The City of Carthage has announced that it is now accepting applications for a full time certified Police Officer.

“The Police Officer: keeps the public safe by investigating and preventing crimes. Their main duties include processing and making criminal arrests, writing detailed reports about various cases, and taking witness statements after crimes are committed.”

Applications for the certified Police Officer position can be picked up at City Hall or the Police Department.

See the full job description here.

