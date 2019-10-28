City To Start Full Water System Flushing Today!

Philadelphia Utilities will begin an aggressive full water system flushing program starting today in the city limits. A city crew will flush all the fire hydrants daily from 7 am to 7pm daily for approximately three weeks.

During this flushing process, residents may experience discolored water and/or low water pressure. If you have discolored water call the city at 601-656-1601 to report the problem. Your calls will help the city to know the scope of the areas affected by certain hydrants.

Please exercise caution when traveling in areas where the fire hydrants are open and crews are working. This process is necessary to maintain the quality of Philadelphia’s water system. The city thanks you for your patience.