City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service is Back

The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service will be Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st.
You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, and other items in need of disposal using this trash pick-up service. Items to be picked up must be placed on the side of the street.
Items that WILL NOT be picked up are: vehicles, tires, microwaves, computers, appliances, and televisions.
City of Carthage trucks will begin the clean-up process at 7 a.m. and will stop at 4 p.m. both days.

