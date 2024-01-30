HomeLeakeCity-wide trash pick-up service offered in Carthage

City-wide trash pick-up service offered in Carthage

The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service is Wednesday, January 31st 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday, February 1st 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, or other items for disposal with the exception of tires, vehicles, microwaves, refrigerators, computers, and televisions.

Items must be placed on the side of the street for city trucks to pick up.  No household trash will be picked up and no trash put out after 3 pm on Thursday, January 25th will be picked up.

  1. Ann j
    Ann j
    January 12, 2024 at 6:29 am

    They need to do this everywhere not just in carthage

  2. Shirley Smith
    Shirley Smith
    January 14, 2024 at 6:32 am

    What about the rest of Mississippi? Like Jackson, the capital of the State???

