Clark to take Neshoba County Sheriff seat early

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell will be officially retiring a week early, Sheriff Waddell told the Neshoba Co. Board of Supervisors he will be retiring December 31.

Neshoba County Supervisor Kevin Cumberland said the board approved the early retirement of Sheriff Waddell and have appointed newly elected Sheriff Eric Clark to serve in Waddel’s place.

Eric Clark was elected in November to serve as Neshoba County’s new Sheriff, he was scheduled to take office in January with newly elected officials for the County.