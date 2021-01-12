Home » Leake » Closing and Delays For Leake and Neshoba Today

Closing and Delays For Leake and Neshoba Today

Below see closings as of this time. Additional updates are forthcoming. We will keep you updated as details become available.

Leake Academy – has cancelled all classes for today, 1/12, due to a forecast of icy road conditions. New student registration will be scheduled at a later date.

Leake County School District-  LCSD announced it will utilize a delayed start schedule today, 1/12, beginning with 2 hour delayed schedule.

Neshoba County School District- After consulting with local EMA, the NCSD will have a delayed start due to possibility of hazardous travel conditions in the early morning for today, 1/12. School will begin at 10:00. Car rider drop-off will begin at 9:30 am

Choctaw Tribal Government Offices, Choctaw Tribal Schools and Early Childhood Centers will open at 10AM today, 1/12.

 

 

