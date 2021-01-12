Closing and Delays For Leake and Neshoba Today

Below see closings as of this time. Additional updates are forthcoming. We will keep you updated as details become available.

Leake Academy – has cancelled all classes for today, 1/12, due to a forecast of icy road conditions. New student registration will be scheduled at a later date.

Leake County School District- LCSD announced it will utilize a delayed start schedule today, 1/12, beginning with 2 hour delayed schedule.

Neshoba County School District- After consulting with local EMA, the NCSD will have a delayed start due to possibility of hazardous travel conditions in the early morning for today, 1/12. School will begin at 10:00. Car rider drop-off will begin at 9:30 am

Choctaw Tribal Government Offices, Choctaw Tribal Schools and Early Childhood Centers will open at 10AM today, 1/12.