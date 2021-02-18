Multiple Closings and Delays – 2/18

Carthage Christian Academy- Closed until Monday.

Leake County School District – Virtual Learning 2/18, 2/19 (no penalization if you don’t have internet access per LCSD)

Leake Academy – Closed 2/18

Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/17

Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/18

Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/18

Scott County Schools – Closed 2/17

ECCC – Campus Closed Thursday and Friday. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/22

Leake County Offices- Closed 2/18

Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/18

Carthage City Court – Cancelled 2/18

Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/18

Neshoba General – Clinics and Outpatient services closed 2/16

Neshoba County Courthouse – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Health Center Clinics – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Tribal Govt. – Closed 2/17

Leake County Garbage – Resumes Monday 2/22

Waste Management- Suspended until Monday, 2/22 (extra garbage will be picked up if in garbage bags per Mayor)

Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed until 2/22

Walnut Grove Library – Closed until 2/22

Leake County Farm Bureau – Closed 2/17

The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia- Closed 2/17