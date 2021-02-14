Closings and Delays Alert

There will be multiple closings in our region due to weather conditions. Below is a partial list with more to come. Leake Academy will be closed Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16, due to the possibility of a severe winter storm.

The East Central Community College campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16, due to the possibility of winter weather and hazardous road conditions across the five-county district. Classes will be held virtually both days and employees should work from home when possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday, February 17