Closings and Delays in Leake And Neshoba for Monday, January 11th

Below see closings as of this time. Additional updates are forthcoming. We will keep you updated as details become available.

Choctaw Tribal Schools -Due to potential inclement weather conditions, Choctaw Tribal Schools will operate using Distance Learning on Monday, January 11, 2021. Schools will resume Tuesday at normal times with an adjusted Hybrid schedule: Hybrid Group A students will come to school Tuesday/Wednesday and Hybrid Group B students will come Thursday/Friday.

The middle school basketball tournament hosted at Choctaw Central High School has been postponed until Tuesday. Games will resume at regularly scheduled times.

Leake Academy – has cancelled all classes for Monday, Jan. 11 due to forecasted winter weather.

ECCC– will be closed and classes cancelled on Monday, January 11th due to the possibility of winter weather and hazardous road conditions across the 5 county district. The college will reopen and classes will resume on Tuesday, January 12th.

Continue to monitor Kicks96news.com for more updates.