CLOTH FACEMASK DISTRIBUTION TO TAKE PLACE AT THE NESHOBA COUNTY COLISEUM FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency has received cloth facemasks for distribution to the public. Facemasks will be distributed at the Neshoba County Coliseum tomorrow and Saturday from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, each day, while supplies last. The facemasks provided are cloth and can be laundered.

The distribution will be conducted by vehicle drive through at the Coliseum and no one will be allowed to exit their vehicle. If you want to receive a mask, please enter the north entrance of the Coliseum in a single line, proceed to the main front entrance of the Coliseum, the mask will be provided to the vehicle driver of the vehicle, and then you will exit via the south entrance of the Coliseum.