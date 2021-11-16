Coffe With a Cop and How Relationships Are Built

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Coffee with a Cop. New Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray says it’s a way he hopes to bring the police and the community together. It’s been done in big cities and small towns across America and he believes it might work in Kosciusko.

A local business would host. You would be invited for coffee.

“And sit down with the patrol shift and investigators and myself and just talk about the city of Kosciusko, what the police department is doing, what we can do for them, but really just to get to know one another on a first-name basis,” he said, in an interview on Breezy101’s “The Breckfast Show”.

He said donuts with a cop might work for the kids. That would be with the school resource officer and police, and, according to Wray’s idea, would happen in schools.

“Just sit down with the kids, eat some donuts, get to know the kids and just talk to the kids about what police officers are and what we do in the community,” he said.

Wray says he believes in the importance of building relationships.