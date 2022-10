“We are all looking forward to it and are excited to get more acquainted with the community we serve” says Carthage Chief of Police, Billy McMillan about the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event.

CPD Officers will be at McDonalds on Wednesday, October 5th from 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop gives members of the community a chance to meet and get to know local law enforcement.

McDonalds will offer a complimentary McCafé Premium Roast Coffee for those in attendance.