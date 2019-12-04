Collins Resigns as Eighth Circuit Court District Judge

After serving for over 20 years on the bench, Judge Christopher Collins of District 8 turned in his resignation letter on December 1 where he currently serves as Circuit Judge.

Kicks96 obtained a copy of that letter.

“Dear Governor Bryant:

Effective at the end of the business day on Wednesday, January 1 2020, I resign from my office as Circuit Judge, Place One, of the Eighth Circuit Court Judicial District.

For the last 21 consecutive years, I have served as a trial judge, and with a daughter just joining the Bar, and another daughter in law school, a new season of life is coming. I hope to rejoin the private practice of law with my children.

During my term of service as Circuit Judge, it was my privilege to have presided over 107 jury trials. Additionally, the Eight Circuit Intervention Court, the largest in the state, has doubled in size and now serves 357 active participants. Without question, administering the intervention court docket has been the most rewarding labor.

Thank you for the privilege of serving you, the State of Mississippi, and the citizens of the Eight Judicial District.”

The letter was signed by Collins.

Collins was appointed to the Eighth Circuit Court Judicial District by Gov. Phil Bryant in 2016.

Governor Bryant said in a press release when appointing Collins, “Mr. Collins’ wide range of legal experience makes him eminently qualified for the circuit bench. I know that experience will serve him well, and I am pleased he has accepted this appointment.”

Collins took office for Eighth Circuit Court District Judge, following the retirement of longtime serving judge, Marcus Gordon. Collins’ previously served as domestic violence court judge for the Tribal Court, prosecutor for the cities of Union and Decatur, and charter board member for the Eighth Circuit Court District’s Drug Court.