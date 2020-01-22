Community Development Awards Program recognizes volunteers

Members of Neshoba County were recognized for their outstanding service at the 2019 Community Awards Program on Tuesday night at the Neshoba County Coliseum. The annual event is sponsored by the Neshoba County Extension Service and the Community Development Partnership.

Austin Ainsworth, MSU – Neshoba County Extension Service, opened the night by thanking everyone in attendance for coming to honor those that have given so much to our community. Special Guest Speaker Ruben Moore, Interim VP for Ag, Forestry and Vet-Med at Mississippi State, talked about the importance of volunteering.

Community Club Awards

Secretary of the Year – 1st Neshoba Community Development -Karen Benson, Maxine Lott

Club of the Year – 1st Neshoba Community Development

Friend of the Extension – Harvin Hudson

Hometown Volunteer of the Year – Patsy McGee

Community Spirit Award – Shirley Skinner

Literacy Volunteer of the Year – The Citizens Bank

Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year – Jack Harrison