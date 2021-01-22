Emergency First Responders and Community Health Care Workers Receive Vaccine In Carthage

Some emergency first responders, community health care workers, front line workers and volunteers received the Covid-19 Vaccine in Carthage yesterday. The Moderna vaccine was administered through Baptist Memorial Leake. And vaccinations continue across the state for people 65 and older, individuals with preexisting conditions, health care workers, first responders and front line workers. To schedule an appointment in Carthage call 601-267-1470 ext 5.

Photo) Carthage Fire Chief Lonzo Jones, EMS Ken Withers, EMS Kim Withers