Community Transmission is Main Covid-19 Concern

Community transmission continues to be the main focus for Covid-19 transmission. Gov Reeves expressed concern saying “Covid-19 is not over and urged people to stay in the fight and be vigilant.” Social gatherings such as protests and summer events combined with lack of social distancing or mask wearing are considered to be main threats for a possible resurgence in numbers. Today MSDH is reporting 498 new Covid-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 317 cases, Leake reports 466 cases, Neshoba reports 772 cases, and Winston reports 136 cases overall. 217,229 people have been tested overall in the state with 17,768 positive overall to date. 13,356 cases are presumed recovered.