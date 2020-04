Neshoba County sees a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the county reported 73 cases of coronavirus. As of today, the county is reporting 102 cases, nearly 30 new cases since the beginning of the week.

Also, the county is reporting its first confirmed case at a long term care facility. So far, more than 300 people have been tested in Neshoba County since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.