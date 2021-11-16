Confirmed Shooting in Walnut Grove Late Sunday Night

On Sunday November 16 at 11:50 p.m., Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Bufkin Road in Walnut Grove regarding a male that had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies were met by a female, Stephanie Clark, that stated her boyfriend had been shot in the leg. When deputies entered the home a male, Lativas Johnson, was found on the living room floor bleeding from his right ankle. Emergency Medical Services then arrived on scene to take care of the gunshot wound.

The two victims stated that they were in the back bedroom of the home when they heard gunshots and bullets entering the bedroom. That’s when the Mr. Johnson was struck by a bullet in the ankle. Deputies found numerous places in the home where bullets had entered. There were also numerous shell casings found in the roadway.

Johnson was transported to the hospital and Clark, along with her children, left to stay elsewhere for the night.

So far, Leake County Sheriff’s Department has not named any suspects in the crime. This case is currently under investigation.