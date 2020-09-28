Congratulations – Neshoba Central Homecoming Court Selected

Congratulations to the Neshoba Central Homecoming Court. Freshman homecoming maids are Kaleigh Swearingen, Nacole Brantley and Samiyah Culberson. Sophomore homecoming maids are Allie Horn, Angel Clemmons and Ashton Luke. Junior homecoming maids are Aubrey Everett, Elli Huffman, and Khloe Copeland. Senior homecoming maids are Anna Caroline Stephens, Anna Cumberland and Sofia Euyoque. Flower Girl & Ring Bearer are Mary Margaret Garner and Knox King. The presentation will be Friday October 9th at 6:30 prior to 7pm the home game.