Congress is Almost in Session in Philadelphia as Director Buck Alman Stops By B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – To call Buck Alman, both the General Manager of the Ellis Theater and the Director of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music excited about this season’s entertainment would be an understatement. Marty Stuart will formally announce the line up during his “Late Night Jam” tomorrow night in Nashville. The event is in it’s 20th year and is a star-studded line up of “who’s who” in the world of country music, which is convenient, considering the star-studded line up that will be appearing beginning in the month of August.

For additional information, please visit their website here.

Buck answered a few questions, discussed his friendship with Marty, his responsibilities, how long planning for the season takes, and will be joining B-MO this Thursday morning to recap and break down the line up of all the exciting entertainment that you can be a part of.

Buck Alman introduces himself and discusses his responsibilities at both The Ellis Theater and at the Congress of Country Music.

Buck Alman discusses the difference “phases” of both The Ellis Theater and Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music and where they are currently.

Buck Alman shares the story behind the scenes on what piece of memorabilia inspired Marty to want to create something like the exhibits that will be on display in “Phase Two”!