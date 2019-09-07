Congressman Michael Guest Endorses Delbert Hosemann in Bid for Lieutenant Governor 

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann picked up a key endorsement in his bid for Lieutenant Governor from Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) Wednesday. This is Hosemann’s second endorsement from a member of Mississippi’s congressional delegation in two weeks.

“Delbert Hosemann’s record is what sets him apart in this race. While serving as Secretary of State, Secretary Hoesmann set goals for the office that were clear and transparent and then worked diligently to meet those goals in order to improve the quality of our great state. He will take this same mentality of hard-work and dedication to the office of Lieutenant Governor,” Guest said. “We need a conservative leader who can effectively address some of the most important issues facing our State, such as the economy, public education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Delbert Hosemann is the right person for this job, and I urge Mississippians to vote for him in November.”

“As a District Attorney, Michael Guest was well known for his thorough work and commitment to justice. In Washington, he has hit the ground running, introducing legislation to make our country safer and tackling issues which are so important to our State, like how to shore up our rural healthcare systems,” Hosemann said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with Congressman Guest.”

The General Election in Mississippi is November 5, 2019