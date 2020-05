Coronavirus cases are still on the rise today. Central Mississippi is continuing to show a marked increase of cases. Attala reports 182 cases, Leake reports 286 cases, Neshoba reports 287 cases, and Winston reports 61 cases overall. Attala, Leake, and Neshoba are considered hot spots for the state as they continue reporting in top ten numbers per capita and overall. 404 new cases are reported overall today and 13 deaths.