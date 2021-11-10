Coronavirus Death Reported in Central Mississippi

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Coronavirus deaths in this part of the state have been more of a rarity in the past month. But, one person was reported dead from the virus in Neshoba County, Tuesday, reported the Mississippi State Dept. of Health.

That person was one of 25 deaths across the state, with 360 new cases of coronavirus reported.

With fewer deaths and cases, mask mandates have been canceled, like the one in Kosciusko schools.

The state Dept. of Health has been encouraging vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years, which are now available at county health departments.

“Most counties with declining transmission – but sadly COVID is not over yet. Last year COVID rebounded right after Oct 31 / Halloween celebration. Be safe,” Tweeted state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

On that map, Attala and Leake counties still had moderate numbers, with Neshoba County in the substantial category and Newton County’s cases listed as high.