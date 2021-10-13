Coronavirus Deaths Slowed But Not Stopped, Two More in Central Miss.

Lauren Ramsby, Patch, Indianapolis, Indiana, IN, indianapolis IN, indianapolis indiana, coronavirus, virus, covid, covid-19, novel coronavir

MORTON, Miss.–Coronavirus deaths have slowed down, but they haven’t stopped. Of the 41 deaths reported by the Miss. state Dept. of Health over the past day, two were in central Mississippi, one person in Scott County and one in Newton County.

The Dept. of Health reported 820 new cases.

Stable cases but still too many deaths. We have lost too many to COVID in MS. We have the tools to prevent these deaths. https://t.co/YPuQKBeIBp https://t.co/8RpKGSYzk7 pic.twitter.com/GJdUhT91Xf — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) October 12, 2021

“Stable cases but still too many deaths. We have lost too many to COVID in MS. We have the tools to prevent these deaths,” Tweeted state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Tuesday.