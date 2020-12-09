Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 4,000 in Mississippi

The number of people who have died of coronavirus complications in Mississippi has surpassed 4,000. Health officials warned that there will be more fatalities and hospitalizations if residents continue having social gatherings. Dobbs said rising cases are attributable to funerals, parties, sporting events where people are not social distanced. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has peaked in recent days. Dobbs said the number of intensive care unit patients has not yet reached the record highs of the summer, although most units are full. That’s something he expects will change soon. As it is, Dobbs said hospitals are unable to find healthcare facilities where they can transfer patients. By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press/Report for America (AP)