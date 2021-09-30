Coronavirus Isn’t Done With Us Yet

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Coronavirus is not done with us yet, even though cases are down. Out of 50 deaths reported over the past day across the state, three were in central Mississippi. One person died in Attala County and two in Newton County.

Over 1,000 new cases were reported.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,098 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 50 deaths, and 85 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 487,293 cases, 9,588 deaths, and 1,310,134 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/BXWDW4Lv7R — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 29, 2021

“I took every precaution necessary. I was really stringent with hand sanitizer, mask, etc., barely going out, and I still got it. Being pregnant it almost killed us,” said Patience de Santiago talking to WLBT. She’s from Scott County and her son was delivered by emergency C-section because of COVID and low oxygen levels.

“Apparently I coded in my sleep and of course after that I had days when I could not sleep. I was too scared to go to sleep.”

She’s still on oxygen and getting physical therapy, having to relearn how to walk.

“I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their health care provider about the protective benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

While the CDC is making strong recommendations, Mississippi’s top doctors have been warning pregnant women for months to get the vaccine. Just 38 percent of pregnant women across the country had gotten it as of Sept. 18.

At least 15 pregnant women have died from the virus in Mississippi.