Coronavirus Numbers Back Where They Should Be

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Coronavirus numbers back about where they should be after a day with more than 1,600 cases.

344 new cases reported over the past day across the state, with two deaths reported.

Today MSDH is reporting 344 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 2 deaths, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 503,666 cases, 10,059 deaths, and 1,368,029 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/MtEoh9aINw — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 27, 2021

The Miss. Dept. of Health did not explain why numbers went through the roof Tuesday. Cases have been declining for several weeks as the Delta variant has been waning.