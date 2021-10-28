Home » Attala » Coronavirus Numbers Back Where They Should Be

Coronavirus Numbers Back Where They Should Be

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Coronavirus numbers back about where they should be after a day with more than 1,600 cases.

344 new cases reported over the past day across the state, with two deaths reported.

The Miss. Dept. of Health did not explain why numbers went through the roof Tuesday. Cases have been declining for several weeks as the Delta variant has been waning.

