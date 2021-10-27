Home » Attala » Coronavirus Numbers Jump; Two Deaths in Central Mississippi

Coronavirus Numbers Jump; Two Deaths in Central Mississippi

Posted on

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Coronavirus is not done with us yet. In the past day the Mississippi numbers are higher than they’ve been in quite a while, with 1,670 cases reported and 33 deaths.

That includes one person ion Attala County and one person in Holmes County.

The jump is more than three times the number of cases reported Tuesday, which was 555.

The Miss. Dept. of Health did not offer an explanation for the sharp increase.

 

