Coronavirus: Over 7,000 Cases; Reeves Under Pressure

STATE WIDE–For the weekend 7,839 new cases of coronavirus were reported, with 52 deaths. Two of those deaths were in central Mississippi: one in Attala County and one in Scott County.

Gov. Tate Reeves has been getting pressure to issue a state-wide mask mandate, but has said repeatedly he will not do so. Last year’s mandates were not for the whole state, but for counties that met a certain threshold of cases.

The pressure Monday came from the state Democratic Party.

“Despite the fact that Mississippi has one of the highest new case rates, yet one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, Governor Reeves fails to see the wisdom in reinstating a statewide mask mandate,” said party Chairman Tyree Irving.

Reeves has stood by his speech at the Neshoba County Fair, where he said the CDC guidelines recommending masks indoors in areas of high positivity, were “foolish” and “harmful”.

School districts, including most in central Mississippi, have exercised their freedom to implement mandates for students and teachers.