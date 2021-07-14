Countdown to Kickoff returning to Boswell Media Sports

The Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff is back for its fourth year.

The Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff will feature interviews with coaches and representatives from the core group of schools covered by Boswell Media Sports.

That group includes Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College.

“After not having it last year due to COVID, we are very excited about the return of the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff ”said Boswell Media Sports Director Breck Rile. “This gives fans a way to connect with their favorite teams while we await the final days until the season begins.”

Interviews will be released weekly on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com leading up to the first week of the football season.

Countdown to Kickoff is presented by Moore’s Pharmacy.