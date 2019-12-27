Counterfeit bills used at local Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) – The Philadelphia police department is investigating an incident involving counterfeit bills.
The department said on December 14th, an individual paid for food using counterfeit bills at Blake’s Seafood, located off West Beacon Street. Police said they are awaiting surveillance videos to help identify the individual. Back in August, the department investigated several reports of counterfeit bills circulating in Philadelphia. The incident is still under investigation.
