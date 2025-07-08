Counterfeit Drug Bust in Philadelphia

A counterfeit drug manufacturing operation has been broken up in Philadelphia. A search of a suspect’s home found over 600 pills which were made to look like legal pharmaceuticals including hydrocodone and Percocet. Police and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents also recovered fake Tylenol tablets which were laced with fentanyl, other narcotics and a pill press which had been used to manufacture the counterfeit drugs. DeAndrew Houston, 40, faces a long list of charges with enhanced penalties because the drugs were found within 1500 feet of a church. Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell has hailed Philadelphia police and the MBN agents, saying the counterfeit drugs could have easily cost someone their life.