Counties Approved for SBA Assistance After July Storms/Floods

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for homeowners and businesses affected by severe storms and flash flooding in Winston County on July 13, 2023. Many within Winston County, have experienced economic losses due to flooding.



“These low-interest loans will help support Winston County homeowners and businesses recover from flood damage,” said Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue to use every available resource to help those impacted rebuild and recover.”



Home and business owners in Winston County and the following contiguous counties are eligible to apply for Physical Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha. All eight counties have the same opportunities. These loans help homeowners, as well as small businesses and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes, meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.



The application filing deadline for Physical Loan Applications is 10/10/2023.

The application deadline for filing Economic Injury (EIDL) is 05/13/2024.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

