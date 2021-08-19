Carthage couple found deceased – Tuesday August 10th

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, around 6:01 p.m. Leake County Deputies received a call to go to a Springfield Road residence in reference to two people possibly deceased. On arrival deputies spoke to Mr. Eddie Bryan who advised that he was a nephew of Mr. Withers. Mr. Bryan advised that he went to the residence to check on Mr. James Withers and wife, Ms. Neta Withers. Upon arrival he found both subjects unresponsive. At that time deputies notified Investigators and Leake County Coroner Earl Adams. As of now case is still under investigation.