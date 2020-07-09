Covid 19 Check In – Senator Jenifer Branning

Several hundred people from the State Capitol have been tested for Covid-19 with a minimum of 36 testing positive. We reached out to Sen. Jenifer Branning to find out how she is doing.

“I am healthy, but taking precautions. And, I encourage everyone to continue following guidance of the MS Health Department as we work together to keep our community safe.”

The MS Health Department continues to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, effective hygiene and the avoidance of large crowds and social gatherings.