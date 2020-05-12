COVID-19 testing to be conducted in Choctaw communities

According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, as of May 9, there are a total of 180 positive cases of COVID-19 in the 8 tribal communities.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, 574 people have been tested at the Choctaw Health Center. A total of 63 people have recovered.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will have mobile testing sites from 12 noon to 4 p.m. in:

May 13

Bogue Chitto Facility Building, 13350 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia

There will also be more testing May 19 in Bogue Homa.