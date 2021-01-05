Covid-19 Vaccinations in Neshoba Today For Health Care Workers, Appointment Mandatory

Drive-thru vaccinations are available today at the Neshoba County Health Department. In order to qualify you must be a health care worker in some capacity. Also, you must fill out a prescreen vaccination application and also have an appointment. As of today 23,511 people have been vaccinated statewide with 78 people being vaccinated from Leake County and 269 from Neshoba. For a list of vaccination locations and prescreening applications see below.

* 18 drive-through sites throughout the state to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

* COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)

**Healthcare workers include nurses, physicians, emergency medical services, technicians, pharmacists, dietary and food staff, environmental services staff and others. Healthcare settings include acute care facilities, long-term acute care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health care, mobile clinics, outpatient facilities such as physicians’ offices and others.