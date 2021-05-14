COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Ages 12-15 in Mississippi

The coronavirus vaccine is now available for those ages 12 to 15 in Mississippi for the first time. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he hopes the development will “shake us out of our complacency” when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The announcement means more than 160,000 residents between 12 and 15 are now eligible for shots. The vaccine will be available for adolescents under 16 at sites that administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Parents must accompany minors to the vaccination site and sign a consent form to allow their child to get a shot. AP)