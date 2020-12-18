Covid-19 Vaccines Being Administered as First 425 Doses are Delivered to Choctaw Health Center

COVID-19 vaccines are officially being administered at Choctaw Health Center. 425 doses have been delivered with the first 100 on schedule to be completed before end of day Friday. We reached out to Misty Brescia of MBCI who said the the first phase will provide vaccines to CHC employees. According to an MBCI release those employees are not required to take the vaccine yet over 1/3 of the staff has already agreed to do so. And Chief Ben said “as we receive this first wave of the vaccine, I want us to remember all those who we have lost to COVID. This first batch of the vaccine will be provided to health personnel working on frontline of the pandemic. Soon all our Tribal members will receive this vaccine. May this be the first step in healing and wellness of our people from this disease and global pandemic.”