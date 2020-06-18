Covid Numbers Continue Rise Statewide, Neshoba Ranks 3rd in State

The MSDH reports COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise with one of the largest daily increases since the beginning of the pandemic. 489 new cases are reported statewide. Tate Reeves said “today we saw 489 new COVID-19 cases—a large number by any measure. I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe. We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard—small efforts have a big impact!”

In our region Neshoba ranks 3rd in highest number of cases with 921 cases reported overall.