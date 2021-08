Neshoha General will screen for Covid testing through the weekend. Hospital officials announced that the call line for testing will be open Sunday, August 8th from 1:00-4:00 to make appointments for Monday. The call number is 601.663.1221. You must pre-register prior to testing.

Neshoba General requests that you have insurance information ready at the time of the phone call. Bring photo ID and insurance must be provided at your appointment.