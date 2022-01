The State Health Department on Monday reported 12,711 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period ending Sunday– and 13 more deaths including one in Leake County. That’s an average case count of 4,237 a day– an improvement over the daily average for last Tuesday through Thursday that exceeded 8,000. The Leake death was the county’s 93rd since the pandemic began. Neshoba County reported 222 new cases over the weekend, while Leake County had 95 and Attala County 47.