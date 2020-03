Neshoba General Hospital has begun a testing program for COVID19. Please Call the hotline at 601-663-1213 to be screened if you are experiencing any symptoms. Testing will be at the Neshoba County Coliseum. YOU MUST BE SCREENED BEFORE YOU GO! Please call first. Sid Hill, NGH Emergency planner talked to LOLLYDUDE this morning on the Main Event. Click the link to listen to the full conversation.

